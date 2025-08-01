Jerry Garcia Foundation Honors Garcia's Birthday And Commemorates Grateful Dead's Diamond Anniversary With Flower Power

As an environmental initiative, the charity will promote pollinator preservation with volunteers distributing free organic and non-GMO sunflower seed packets to concertgoers.

"We're grateful to Dead & Company, Reverb, HeadCount and Another Planet Entertainment for the opportunity to join this outreach supporting environmental and social causes," said Manasha Garcia, Jerry's wife and cofounder of the Jerry Garcia Foundation. "Jerry advocated for the preservation of the environment. We hope sharing organic seeds inspires others to plant gardens that are beneficial to butterfly and bee populations."

The three-night concert series in Golden Gate Park is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees per day.

The Jerry Garcia Foundation

The Jerry Garcia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes through the beauty of music and art. Established by his daughter Keelin and wife Manasha, it honors Jerry Garcia - the musician, artist and visionary.

REVERB

A nonprofit organization founded in 2004 that empowers the music industry to take action on environmental and social issues.

HEADCOUNT

A nonpartisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

