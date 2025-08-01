Global Endodontics Market To Reach USD 2.80 Billion By 2032, Driven By Increased Demand For Root Canal Procedures SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endodontics Market Size & Trends:

According to SNS Insider, the global Endodontics Market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The global endodontics market is expanding at a steady growth rate due to an aging population, which is further causing tooth decay and root canal infections. As the general populace keeps their natural teeth for longer periods, the demand for endodontic care increases. Furthermore, increased knowledge and demand for painless, sophisticated root canal treatments will facilitate adoption. These dynamics are combining to produce steady, modest market expansion in both established and immature markets.





The U.S. endodontics market was estimated at USD 0.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The U.S. leads the Endodontics Market, on account of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, a high degree of coverage for dental insurance, and very high awareness levels of oral health. The country has a large pool of highly specialized endodontists, early introduction of state-of-the-art dental technologies with significant investment in dental research. All of these issues contribute to increased availability and utilization of endodontic services among the public.

Segmentation Analysis

Consumables Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Endodontics Market, By Product Type

In 2024, the consumables segment held the largest market share with 78.16%, as they are used in all stages of the treatment, as root canal sealers, obturating materials, and irrigants. Being disposable means there is regular demand. Further, the growth in biocompatible and bioactive materials, combined with the increase in procedure volumes across the globe, is also fuelling the growth in this segment.

Based on End-User, the Solo Practices Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Endodontics Market

The solo practices segment dominated the endodontics market with 64.10% share in 2024, as most endodontists desire autonomy over organized practice to provide individualized care for patients. Such undertake specialised practices and create strong patient loyalty with the local geography. Also with lower complexity at work & the ease of integrating new tools & technologies in a short period are the factors to make them continue their dominance in dental care.

Endodontics Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Equipment



Apex Locator



Motor



Dental Handpiece



Dental Laser

Others

Consumables



Dental Burs & Drills



Dental Dams



Endodontic Files



Gutta-percha Points



Dental Sealers Others

By End-user



Solo Practices

DSO/Group Practices Others

Regional Analysis

Endodontics Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The endodontics market in North America accounted for the largest share of 40.40% in 2024, owing to its robust dental care systems, good oral health knowledge, and good dental treatment insurance coverage. The region enjoys the presence of a large number of trained endodontists and has a quick uptake of newer technologies, including digital imaging and rotary endodontics. Regional dominance is further driven by government backing and prevailing patient proclivity to opt for specialized care.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the incidence of dental diseases, a rise in awareness of oral health, and a surge in disposable income. Rising urbanization and growing availability of dental care in countries including China and India are driving demand. Behaviour and the expanding middle class, let alone the proliferation of medical tourism, are boosting regional markets.

