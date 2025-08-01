Over 18.6 Thousand Housing Loans Provided Under Eoselia Programme Ukrfinzhytlo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Financial Housing Company PrJSC (Ukrfinzhytlo) in a commentary to Ukrinform.

As of July 31, 2025, loans at 3% were issued for 9,567 families of servicemen and security officials, 1,451 health workers, 1,439 teachers, and 376 scientists.

Loans at 7% were obtained by 4,690 Ukrainians without their own housing or with housing property below standards, 722 internally displaced persons, and 426 veterans.

According to the latest verification of data between Ukrfinzhytlo and the Ukrainian Veterans Affairs Ministry, as of June 2025, a total of 4,780 veterans benefitted from the eOselia programme, which is 27.5% of the total number of borrowers.

Meanwhile, following the verification of data with the Ukrainian Social Policy Ministry, as of May 2025, the eOselia programme covered 2,088 internally displaced persons, which is 12.5% of the total number of borrowers.

A reminder that the eOselia programme, which was launched in October 2022 and is part of the Made in Ukraine policy, aims to promote the demand for Ukrainian products. The programme is being implemented by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry in cooperation with the Digital Transformation Ministry and Ukrfinzhytlo PrJSC.

Photo: freepik