NIA Charge Sheets Three Hizb Ut-Tahrir Operatives For Plotting To Promote 'Caliphate' In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of the banned terror outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) for allegedly conspiring to propagate the group's extremist ideology and attempting to raise funds from foreign sources to support its unlawful activities.

The accused - Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar alias Kabeer Ahmed, Aziz Ahamed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava - have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in case RC-01/2024/NIA/CHE.

According to the NIA, the trio had entered into a criminal conspiracy with HuT leaders to establish an“Islamic Caliphate” in India.

The agency claims they sought military support from hostile foreign powers, including the Pakistan Army, and tried to leverage Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage routes to secure covert backing for their radical plans.

"The accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy with HuT office bearers to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India by seeking military assistance from forces inimical to India, and enforce the constitution written by HuT's founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani," the NIA said in a statement.

"Investigations revealed the trio had also planned to secure support from Pakistan Army through Hajj and Umrah travellers," it added.

The NIA investigation further revealed that the accused were actively involved in radicalising vulnerable youth through clandestine“bayan” (sermon) classes.

They reportedly indoctrinated individuals with HuT's hardline ideology, which was officially banned in October 2024 by the Government of India, along with all its offshoots and front organisations.

In a particularly concerning development, the accused had also organised an exhibition displaying the military strength of Islamic nations such as Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan. The event was allegedly aimed at inciting support for the overthrow of India's democratically elected government through violent jihad and warfare.

The NIA stated that the investigation into the wider conspiracy is ongoing, as it continues to uncover the network and international links of the banned group.