New Israeli Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz has submitted a copy of credentials to the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, the discourse encompassed the dynamics of bilateral and multilateral collaboration between Azerbaijan and Israel, alongside an analysis of the prevailing regional landscape.



The synergistic collaboration between the two nations across multifaceted domains such as political engagement, economic integration, trade facilitation, energy optimization, agricultural innovation, investment strategies, security frameworks, and humanitarian initiatives was duly acknowledged, with a pronounced emphasis on the expansive developmental trajectories of bilateral relations.



The meeting articulated profound apprehension regarding the escalating dynamics in the Middle East landscape and underscored Azerbaijan's advocacy for the instatement of tranquility and equilibrium, alongside its unwavering preparedness to facilitate this initiative.

The ambassador stressed that he will spare no efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries during his term.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.