Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025, payable on August 21, 2025.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Text>NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.0 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

Investor Relations Contact

