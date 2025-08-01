2Lanelife Celebrates 85Th Anniversary Of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally And Showcases Journey, Events

STURGIS, S.D., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2LaneLife is excited to celebrate the 85th Anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by first going on an adventure to reach South Dakota with twelve carburated Harley-Davidson® motorcycles – some of which will be part of future giveaways – along with hosting and participating in a variety of events.

What started as a passion for Harley-Davidsons quickly turned into a lifelong mission to explore open roads and experience everything the world has to offer, which ultimately sparked the 2LaneLife YouTube® channel along with what came after. And Sturgis 2025 is going to be another adventure for the books.

As part of the festivities, 2LaneLife will be hosting the first Annual Burger Bash at the Boars Nest in Lead, South Dakota. The company partnered with the Boars Nest team, Harley-Davidson along with special guest Thrashin Supply Co. to create something magical.

This event will be held on Sunday (8/3) at Boars Nest from 11am to 1pm with the first 100 participants receiving a free collaborative shirt and meal.

Additionally, after the event, the 2LaneLife team will head to Outlaw Square where they will support the culmination of the 6th annual Medicine Wheel Ride.

The goal for 2LaneLife is to share captivating experiences at iconic destinations, which is highlighted on their Youtube channel:

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their adventures along the way. What began as a YouTube channel has grown into a multifaceted company that includes a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear, blog that delivers a variety of insights and so much more.

