India Twisting My Words To Target Pakistan At FATF, Says Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly reacted to India's move to use one of his recent statements as evidence against Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), calling it a deliberate misrepresentation taken out of context.

In a clarification issued on Friday, Gandapur said his remarks were distorted and presented in a misleading manner, adding that a fitting response would be given. He maintained that India remains the region's biggest sponsor of terrorism and has repeatedly conspired against Pakistan.

The chief minister, who previously served as the federal minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs, said he would formally write to FATF to clarify the facts and personally highlight India's destabilizing role in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gandapur further alleged that during the presence of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, India operated more than 100 consulates that lacked diplomatic or economic functions. He claimed these missions were instead used as operational hubs to fuel terrorism in Pakistan.

He also stated that India has long-standing links with terrorist networks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and vowed to present relevant evidence on international platforms.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, the Indian government submitted Gandapur's controversial post-APC remarks to FATF, urging that Pakistan be placed back on the watchdog's grey list.

Pakistan had been removed from FATF's grey list in October 2022 after passing through a series of difficult compliance stages. Despite recent headlines suggesting renewed scrutiny, FATF's official website continues to reflect Pakistan's delisting decision from October 2022.