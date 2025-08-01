Houston Boston Partnership Appoints Matt Keys As Chief Financial Officer (CFO) To Lead Strategic Netsuite ERP Rollout
Why Matt Keys
Matt brings a proven track record of ERP strategy, financial transformation, and multi entity consolidation. As a NetSuite certified CPA with prior leadership roles at Embark and Ernst & Young, he has successfully executed large scale implementations and audit preparation for companies ranging from $5M startups to $1B global platforms. His recent ERP work with SaaS, cannabis, retail, and even an NFL franchise showcases the depth and diversity of his expertise.
Why NetSuite, Why Now
Under Matt's leadership, the Houston Boston Partnership will roll out NetSuite ERP as the financial backbone of the platform. This investment is expected to unlock real time financial visibility across every store and brand including Adams Automotive, Now Auto Care, Pleasant Car Care, JB Auto Care, JJ Auto Service and Bartel's Auto Clinic.
The system will allow for:
Multi entity P&L reporting
RO level cost tracking
Internal controls
Real-time consolidated reporting
Integrated payroll and bonus modeling
Callback and warranty analysis
KPI dashboards and cash forecasting
Plug and play scalability for new acquisitions
"Matt is more than a CFO. He's the architect of our ERP driven scale up strategy," said Todd Hayes, Co-Founder of the Houston Boston Partnership. "This is Fortune 500 infrastructure built by entrepreneurs who still grind like it's Day One."
A Billion-Dollar Vision
With this appointment and ERP rollout, the Houston Boston Partnership further strengthens its infrastructure for long term value creation. The platform is pre integrated, audit ready, and primed to capture valuation arbitrage in future private equity transactions.
"This isn't just a new chapter it's the blueprint for building the first billion dollar independent auto repair platform in America," Hayes added. "Matt is the missing piece, and now the table is fully set."
About the Houston Boston Partnership
The Houston Boston Partnership is the nation's most tech enabled independent auto repair platform, operating world class service centers across multiple markets. With strategic leadership, elite operations, and the support of AutoShop Answers' national training and recruiting ecosystem, HBP delivers performance, profitability, and scale like no one else in the industry.
