Garden Rooms Analysis Report 2025 Market Expected To Surge From $2.89 Billion In 2024 To $4.96 Billion By 2029 - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2034

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Rooms Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The garden rooms market is experiencing robust growth, with the global market size projected to expand from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This dynamic growth is fueled by evolving consumer preferences towards outdoor-indoor living, urbanization trends, and increased home renovation activities driven by higher disposable incomes.

Forecasts estimate the market will reach $4.96 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 11.4%. Key drivers include the surge in demand for home office spaces due to remote work, heightened interest in gardening and sustainable living, and innovations in eco-friendly and durable materials. Industry advancements are also marked by technology improvements, customization options, and strategic collaborations with urban planners.

Home renovation significantly propels this market, as homeowners seek personalized, functional spaces that enhance both aesthetics and utility. A survey by Houzz in May 2024 confirmed a substantial increase in renovation spending among UK homeowners, highlighting the trend towards integrating garden rooms as versatile additions to homes.

Leading companies in the sector are increasingly focused on sustainability, utilizing environmentally responsible materials like FSC-certified timber. For instance, Eurocell introduced three new garden room styles in 2024 - Studio View, Studio Frame, and Studio Canopy - each featuring sustainable components, energy-efficient technology, and recyclable materials to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable living.

Strategic acquisitions continue to play a role in market expansion, as demonstrated by Woodlands Home & Garden Group Ltd.'s acquisition of Smart Modular Ltd. in December 2023. This acquisition strengthens Woodlands' market presence and diversifies its offerings, aligning with industry trends of modular and customizable garden structures.

Notable market players include SMART Modular Buildings, The Garden Escape, Ultraframe, and Green Retreats, among others. These companies are continually innovating to meet the demands of diverse consumer segments, from residential customers to commercial entities.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. The market spans across key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In summary, the garden rooms market is positioned for substantial growth as it adapts to shifting consumer needs and global trends in sustainable living and home optimization. The market encompasses a wide range of products, from eco-friendly garden rooms to bespoke outdoor structures, each catering to the rising demand for additional, multifunctional living spaces that harmonize with nature.

Reasons to Purchase:



Acquire a global outlook from an extensive report covering 15 geographies.

Analyze the implications of macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical tensions, pandemic recovery, inflation, interest rate trends, and policy shifts during the second Trump presidency.

Formulate regional and national strategies grounded in localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative segments ripe for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data to surpass competitors and align with market trends and drivers.

Understand customer dynamics with up-to-date market share analysis.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors for a competitive edge.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for supporting both internal and external presentations. Benefit from receiving the latest data updates, including an Excel data sheet and a comprehensive Excel dashboard.

Scope Markets

Covered:

1) Type: Prefab Garden Rooms; Custom-built garden rooms; Converted Spaces

2) Material: Wood; Metal; Vinyl; Composite Materials

3) Application: Home Office; Leisure; Storage; Other Applications

4) End User: Residential Customers; Commercial Businesses; Gardening Enthusiasts; Rental Services

Sub Segments:

1) Prefab Garden Rooms: Modular Offices; Insulated Studios; Flat-Pack Rooms; Eco-Friendly Pods; Luxury Prefabs

2) Custom Built Rooms: Bespoke Offices; Gyms; Guest Houses; Leisure Rooms; Multi-Purpose Extensions

3) Converted Spaces: Garage, Shed, Greenhouse, Barn, Attic conversions

Key Companies Profiled: SMART Modular Buildings; The Garden Escape; Ultraframe; Lidget Compton; EYG Domestic Limited

Key Attributes:

