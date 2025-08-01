Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Seal Agreement To Develop Turgundi Dry Port
The project, with an initial investment of $5 million provided by Turkmenistan, includes constructing warehouses and developing new loading and unloading facilities to enhance cargo handling along the Turgundi-Herat railway line. The upgraded infrastructure will facilitate more efficient trade and transit operations.
Although the investment is coming from Turkmenistan, construction and operational works will be carried out on the territory of Afghanistan under local laws. The revenues generated from the port will be used to return the investment to the Turkmen partners.
Turkmenistan remains a key trade and economic partner for Afghanistan, with ongoing cooperation in electricity, oil, and gas supplies, and major regional projects such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, fiber-optic communications development, and railway infrastructure.
