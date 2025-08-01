Azerbaijan Hosts Int'l Pastry And Bakery Chefs Baku Cup For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's capital city has hosted the international pastry and bakery art championship-Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025 for the first time, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild, Baku Culinary Association, and the DIYAR project "Gastronomic Map of Azerbaijan."

The event, held at the Badamdar Hotel & Residences, brought together participants from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Iran, the UAE, and Vietnam.

Professional pastry chefs and students from specialized institutions were given a unique platform to showcase their skills and exchange experience.

The opening ceremony included the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence to honor the memory of martyrs.

Ilkin Akbarzade, chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild and Baku Culinary Association, and an international-class master chef, emphasized that the championship aims to foster the development of the pastry and bakery industry in the country, as well as to discover and promote talented professionals on the international stage.

Nigar Amirbayova, author and head of the DIYAR project "Gastronomic Map of Azerbaijan," highlighted the importance of the event:

"Such international championships need to be held more often because not everyone has the opportunity to travel abroad for competitions. By organizing this championship in Azerbaijan, we gave participants a chance to prove themselves, communicate with and ask questions to international judges and experts, receive advice and recommendations. Most importantly – a chance to feel all those emotions, the spirit of competition, and at the same time, unity!"

Culinary arts master Gabil Guliyev noted the importance of promoting Azerbaijani gastronomy internationally:

"Traditional Azerbaijani sweets and bakery have an ancient history. For example, lavash is included in the UNESCO list of cultural heritage. It's essential to show the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine to the world as part of preserving and promoting our heritage."

Guests were also treated to a concert program.

Participants competed in categories such as National Sweets Table, Art Class (confectionery and chocolate items, Wedding Cake, Bakery Art, Fruit and Vegetable Carving Compositions, Practical Cake-Making Class

According to the results of the championship, Azerbaijani participants won gold medals and the main cup in six categories, professional chefs from Turkiye claimed one gold and one silver, the team from Uzbekistan took home the first-place cup along with one gold and one silver, chefs from Pakistan earned the second-place cup and bronze medals.

The judging panel included leading professionals from various countries, including Suleyman Kursak (Turkiye), Metin Ayhan (Turkiye), Shahid Miyan (Pakistan), Hussein Shipal (Turkiye), Camil Fernando (Qatar), Hoshan Desilva (UAE), Don David (Azerbaijan), and Bahruz Galbinur (Azerbaijan).

Chamil Fernando from Qatar, visiting Baku for the first time, highly praised the organization of the championship:

"I was pleasantly surprised by the work of young Azerbaijani chefs. Their desire for growth and development is truly admirable. I especially want to commend the professionalism of the organizers, the friendly atmosphere among participants and guests, the fruitful exchange of experience, and the bright new impressions from visiting Azerbaijan."

Shahid Mian from Pakistan noted that such projects help strengthen international ties and expand cooperation in the culinary field:

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan are brotherly nations, and it is a great honor for us to participate in this championship. Events like these lead to significant cultural enrichment."

As part of the championship, master classes were held by internationally recognized culinary experts who shared signature techniques and practical skills for preparing both traditional and modern national dishes.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony.

The Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025 became a true celebration of gastronomy, proving that Baku is becoming a new center of attraction for culinary talent from around the world!

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.