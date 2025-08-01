Football Transfer Rumours: Eze, Isak Among Targets As Top Clubs Make Final Moves Ahead Of Season

Top Premier League clubs are scrambling to finalize their squads before the season kicks off. Arsenal pursue Eze, Liverpool target Isak, and Manchester United eye Donnarumma, while Chelsea secure young talents and Tottenham near a deal for Palhinha.

With the Premier League's new season only a fortnight away, top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are intensifying their transfer activity to finalize squads before kickoff.

Arsenal's Latest Moves

Arsenal have finally landed the striker they were seeking, unveiling £64 million signing Viktor Gyokeres during a preseason defeat to Tottenham. Their next primary target is Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, but time is of the essence-Eze's £68 million release clause runs out today. The clause reportedly requires a significant payment of £30-35 million up front. Despite this, Arsenal are optimistic they can negotiate more flexible terms, possibly at a lower overall price, and have yet to initiate formal talks with Palace.

Liverpool's Ambitious Pursuit

Liverpool are preparing their first official bid for Alexander Isak, who is eager to leave Newcastle. If completed, this transfer could become a new British record, potentially costing over £135 million. Newcastle, anticipating Isak's potential exit, have targeted Benjamin Sesko as a replacement. However, Manchester United are also competing aggressively for the RB Leipzig frontman.

Manchester United's Goalkeeper Hunt

United are considering an audacious move for PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma. Contract negotiations between Donnarumma and PSG have stalled, primarily due to demands for a pay reduction, which the Italian goalkeeper refuses. With Donnarumma entering his final contract year, and PSG lining up Lille's Lucas Chevalier as a replacement, United are watching developments closely. Yet, Donnarumma is not rushing his decision and may even compete for the number-one spot should he stay in Paris.

Chelsea's Double Swoop and Youth Loan Outgoings

Chelsea are nearing the signings of Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons, maintaining interest in Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. Chelsea have reportedly encountered complications securing Simons from Leipzig-who are uninterested in player swaps-and have investigated Garnacho's temperament, which has returned all-clear. Elsewhere, young midfielder Kendry Paez has been loaned out to Strasbourg for the next season to aid his development, joining goalkeeper Mike Penders and recent Strasbourg signings Mathias Amougou (£12.5 million) and Ishe Samuels-Smith (£6.5 million), both from Chelsea.

Tottenham and Palhinha Progress

Tottenham are close to confirming the loan acquisition of Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha, with a season-long deal agreed and an option to purchase for £26-30 million. Spurs will assume Palhinha's full salary, reportedly £160,000 per week, and the player is expected to complete his medical soon-ahead of his becoming Thomas Frank's fifth summer signing.

Additional Transfer Developments

Manchester City are weighing up sending new centre-back Vitor Reis on loan to Girona to facilitate more competitive minutes.

Both West Ham and Everton are interested in bringing Juventus' Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League, with a loan more likely than a permanent deal.

PSG are set to sign Bournemouth central defender Ilya Zabarnyi, who has already agreed personal terms. Tottenham were previously linked, but negotiations between PSG and Bournemouth are nearly complete.

Isak has returned to Real Sociedad's training ground to continue his rehabilitation from a thigh injury, employing his own staff. Newcastle are monitoring the situation and will not sanction his departure without at least two incoming forwards, with Yoane Wissa also on their radar.