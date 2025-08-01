Is Ambuja Cements Stock A Buy? SEBI RA Sameer Pande Plots 15% Upside After Upbeat Q1 Print

Ambuja Cements is displaying a sideways-to-bullish setup on the monthly charts, following its impressive quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

At the time of writing, the stock was up over 2% at ₹602.

The stock has significant headroom from its current price, with SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande flagging resistance in the ₹680-₹700 zone. The analyst also observed strong support in the ₹550-₹560 range.

On the daily chart, the stock has begun to reverse from its upper levels, creating a potential accumulation zone between ₹530 and ₹560. Pande recommends taking up long positions within this range, with a closing stop-loss at ₹480.

Adani-backed Ambuja Cements reported 23% growth in net profit to ₹788 crore for Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations also rose more than 23% to ₹10,244 crore. The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales at 18.4 million tonnes, a 20% increase, with market share improving to 15.5%.

Indian cement companies kicked off FY26 with double-digit growth in both profits and revenues during Q1, despite monsoon-driven price volatility. Big hitters, including UltraTech, JK Cement, and Dalmia Bharat, outperformed expectations, buoyed by strong infrastructure and housing demand.

Retail sentiment for Ambuja on Stocktwits turned 'neutral' from 'bearish' a day earlier, amid 'high' message volumes.

Ambuja's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 01:01 p.m. IST on Aug. 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, Ambuja Cement shares have gained around 12.6%.

