Qatar U-16 Team Departs For Cairo Ahead Of Arab Basketball Tourney

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar U-16 basketball team will depart for Cairo today to participate in an intensive training camp from August 1 to 8.

The camp is a key part of their preparations for the 22nd Arab U-16 Basketball Championship, hosted by Egypt from August 10 to 17, 2025.

The delegation is led by Abdullah Sultan Al Jaber, a member of the Qatar Basketball Federation's board, and accompanied by Khalid Al Mughni, director of youth national teams.

The training camp aims to enhance the players' technical and physical readiness while fostering team cohesion and tactical discipline under the guidance of the coaching staff.

Qatar's U-16 team will begin their campaign with a challenging match against Tunisia on Monday, August 11, followed by a clash with Kuwait on Tuesday, August 12. They will conclude the group stage against Lebanon on Wednesday, August 13.

The quarterfinals will commence on Friday, August 15, following a crossover format: the top team from Group A faces the fourth-placed team from Group B, the second from Group A meets the third from Group B, and vice versa.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, August 16, with the third-place playoff and the final set for Sunday, August 17.

All matches will take place at the 6th of October Indoor Arena in Cairo, drawing significant interest from Egyptian and Arab basketball fans, with teams vying for the prestigious Arab title.