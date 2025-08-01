A NEW CHAPTER FOR OCEANCO: NEW SHAREHOLDER GABE NEWELL

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco, one of the world's leading custom yacht builders, is entering a new chapter with Gabe Newell – founder of Valve, tech pioneer, and longtime supporter.

Over the past 15 years, under the stewardship of the Barwani family, Oceanco has delivered some of the most iconic yachts - including Kaos, Bravo Eugenia, Black Pearl and Koru. With this foundation in place, it's time for Oceanco's next ownership. The Barwani family will remain active in the yachting world through their continued ownership of Turquoise Yachts, the leading Turkish custom yacht builder.

Gabe Newell is not entering this world as a financier or a strategist, but as a hands-on visionary who respects the sea, the craft, and above all, the people who make it possible. He wants Oceanco to continue on what it already does best: placing people first. This is not about buying a yacht company. It's about plugging into a team and exploring what kind of future they can create when nothing holds them back.

Human-first. Ocean-minded. Future-focused.

Welcome to Oceanco's next journey.

