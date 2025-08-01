Financial Awareness Programme Continues Educational Campaigns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Financial Awareness programme continues its various educational activities, as part of the main initiatives of the Third National Strategic Projects (2024-2030) aimed at establishing a culture of sound financial management among members of society and enhancing economic sustainability within families.

The programme comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) to reach different segments of society, through activating community partnership and cooperation with several national bodies and institutions, including Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) and the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Awareness workshops are being organized in various locations, especially during the summer period in collaboration with youth centres such as Al Wakrah Girls Centre and Al Riyada Girls Centre.

In this context, QFBA hosted the first training workshop titled on early preparation for financial planning for the future, attended by participants from various age groups.

The workshop focused on key themes including personal financial management, prioritising financial goals, and long-term planning to achieve financial stability for individuals and families. The Academy is scheduled to organize three additional workshops in the coming period, including a similar session to be held at Al Wakrah Girls Centre on July. 31.

These workshops witnessed a wide turnout, which led to the closure of registration once the participant capacity was reached, reflecting the growing interest among individuals to strengthen their financial literacy skills.

The Financial Awareness programme will continue offering specialised training workshops until the end of the current year, targeting young people preparing for marriage, university students, and new employees, contributing to enhancing financial awareness and ensuring the sustainability of economic stability for families in the country.