Kevin Devlin appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board

01.08.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 1 August 2025 – Kevin Devlin, who on recommendation of the Board was elected by the recent Annual General Meeting of Encavis as a board member, will assume the role as Chairman as of August 1.



Kevin Devlin replaces Dr. Johannes Teyssen, who had taken on the chairmanship on an interim basis to oversee the successful completion of the company's transition following its acquisition by a consortium led by KKR. Dr. Teyssen welcomed Kevin Devlin to his new position:“Kevin has shown his extensive and successful leadership for various companies in the field of renewable energy in multiple international markets throughout the last decades. With his proven experience in this field, we are convinced that Kevin is the best choice to lead the newly elected Board and to support Encavis' management in the quest to grow the company substantially in the coming years.“



Dr. Johannes Teyssen had served as transitional Chairman since Encavis was delisted from the stock exchange and new board members were appointed by the Hamburg court on 24 February 2025. His mandate was to lead the Board through the transition until the AGM could formally elect a new Chairman and finalize the legal aspects of the take-private process. The AGM on 16 July 2025 confirmed the completion of this process, and the squeeze-out of remaining minority shareholders has since been registered with the Hamburg court. Dr. Teyssen will continue to serve the Board as Deputy Chairman.



Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis commented on the changes:“We are grateful to Dr. Johannes Teyssen for leading the Board through this time of transition and welcome Kevin Devlin as our new Chairman from August 1st.



Kevin Devlin added:“I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the Supervisory Board and excited to support Encavis during this dynamic phase of growth. Together with the Management Board and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, I look forward to advancing the company's strategic development and actively contributing to the energy transition.”



This leadership transition aligns with the company's strategic journey and the partnership established in autumn 2024 with KKR, Viessmann, and Abacon.





About ENCAVIS

Encavis is one of Europe's leading producers of electricity from Renewable Energy. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries - including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in Renewable Energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, complements the service portfolio as a Europe-wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems.



With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 gigawatts, Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply and the achievement of Europe's climate goals.



Further information can be found at .





Media Contact

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Phone: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-mail: ...

