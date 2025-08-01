Phoenix Homes: Why Dubai's Top Agents Are Choosing Support Over Commision

Martin Hackett & Amy Caham: Phoenix Homes Recruitment Team

Top agents in Dubai are prioritising support, mentorship, and infrastructure over gimmicks and higher commision splits - Phoenix Homes is listening.

- Martin HackettDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai's real estate market is booming, and with it, a surge of new brokerages promising the world. Some offer flashy perks and 100% commission splits. But according to Phoenix Homes ' recruitment team, experienced agents aren't buying into the hype.“100% of zero is still zero,” says Martin Hackett, Recruitment Manager at Phoenix Homes.“What serious agents want is simple: strong commission and the right support to actually close deals.”Phoenix Homes offers 80% commission on every transaction, paired with full-service infrastructure including onboarding, admin support, in-house marketing, and ongoing mentoring. Martin, who has been recruiting agents in Dubai for over three years, says this combination is attracting high-performing brokers who are tired of gimmicks.“We're not a social club with a barista and beanbags. We're a performance-driven agency built around serious agents who want results. That means structure, systems, and a team that actually picks up the phone.”Amy Canham, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Phoenix, agrees. With two and a half years in Dubai real estate recruitment, she's seen a clear shift in what agents value.“The agents I speak to are done with the fluff. They want to be surrounded by experienced brokers, not rookies or influencers. They want mentorship, they want clarity, and they want their time to be respected.”Amy adds that Phoenix's high-standards, no-nonsense culture is a major draw for agents who are ambitious and want to grow their business in a serious environment.“Top agents are focused. They're driven. And they want a brokerage that matches that mindset.”Phoenix Homes is actively recruiting experienced agents who want to scale their business within a supportive, high-performance ecosystem. For agents who are ready to stop chasing empty promises and start building real success, Phoenix is proving to be the brokerage of choice.

