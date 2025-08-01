160 Combat Engagements Reported On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Is Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this update as of 08:00 on Friday, August 1, on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"Overall, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours," the report states.

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 57 airstrikes and dropped 127 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,835 attacks, including 126 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,098 loitering munitions.

Guided aerial bomb strikes targeted the following settlements: Medvedivka in the Chernihiv Region; Bilohiria, Veselianka, Hryhorivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Novotiahynka in the Kherson Region.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian assaults.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and conducting 331 artillery attacks, including four strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults near the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dvorichna and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector , three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday.

Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 30 times, trying to wedge into Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and toward the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped seven enemy attacks toward the settlements of Hryhorivka and Viimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction , the invaders attacked six times in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Bila Hora, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor near the following settlements:

Poltavka, Maiak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Novopidhornie.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy yesterday carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the following settlements:

Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and toward the settlement of Temyrivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , no combat clashes were recorded.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv sector : the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery pieces.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 940 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 163 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, three cruise missiles, and 72 units of automotive equipment of the invaders.

Photo: 72nd Separate Marine Brigade named after Black Zaporozhians