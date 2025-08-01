Next-Gen Compact Computer-On-Modules Empower Intelligent Edge Applications Powered By NXP I.MX 95

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As edge intelligence continues to grow, so does the need for powerful processing, real-time machine learning, and high-speed connectivity. The i.MX 95 series meets these demands as the first in the lineup to feature NXP's eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a next-generation Image Signal Processor (ISP), empowering developers to create smarter, faster, and more efficient edge solutions.

Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leading provider of edge computing and edge AI solutions, is proud to introduce two new compact Computer-on-Modules based on the NXP i.MX 95 platform: the AOM-5521 (SMARC) and AOM-2521 (OSM).

Engineered for next-generation edge AI applications, these modules feature a multi-domain architecture with up to six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2.0 GHz, along with a dedicated 2TOPS NPU optimized for Linux-based edge workloads. Compared to previous i.MX generations, they deliver up to 4x the machine learning performance, 2x the data throughput, and 15% greater power efficiency.

Looking ahead, Advantech's AOM-5521 and AOM-2521 are more than hardware upgrades-they serve as key building blocks for the next generation of edge intelligence. Whether used in industrial automation, medical devices, intelligent vision systems, or other IoT applications, these modules enable engineers to accelerate development, lower power budgets, and expand the possibilities of edge computing.

As edge AI continues to transform industries, Advantech is committed to providing agile, scalable platforms that bring tomorrow's innovation to life-today.

About Advantech

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." We focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI, targeting five key markets: Edge Intelligence Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, iHealthcare, and iCity Services & Retail. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. Know more at advantech .

SOURCE Advantech Co., Ltd.