Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) --
1953 -- A post office was opened at Ahmadi Port, managed by Kuwait Oil Company.
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree on safety precautions from Anthrax.
1964 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Central Tenders Committee, affiliated with the Council of Ministers.
1964 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed decree on regulating private sector activities.
1977 -- Renowned Theater actor Abdulaziz Al-Masoud, who began his acting career in 1959, passed away age 41. He performed in 21 plays, TV series and Radio programs. The deceased joined the Popular Theater in 1963.
1982 -- Kuwaiti Heart Foundation (KHF) was declared.
1984 -- The Interior Ministry ordered replacement of the General Department of Immigration, Passports and Residency with two new departments: the Department of Immigration Affairs and the Department for Nationality and Passports.
1990 -- A meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and Iraq's deputy Chairman of the Revolution's Leadership Council Izzat Ibrahim, focused on obstacles resulting from Iraq's refusal to discuss Kuwaiti proposals on the border issue. The talks failed.
1995 -- The National Assembly approved a law allowing married, divorced or widowed women to retire after 15 years of service, instead of 20 regardless of age.
1998 -- Kuwaiti athlete Fouzi Al-Shemmeri won the bronze medal in the 400-meter race in the world athletics championship, held in Nice, France, with 45.89 seconds.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree dividing the nation into five electoral constituencies. Ten candidates are to be elected from each constituency and each eligible citizen can vote for four candidates.
2016 -- Kuwait Petrochemicals Industry Company (PIC) earned the golden award for safety and health and silver award for fleet safety from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA).
2020 -- Kuwait International Airport resumed operations starting with an initial six-month phase of 30 percent operational capacity for passengers after shutting on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
2022 -- A decree issued forming a government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah, as well as bestowing the title of His Highness upon the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf.
2023 -- The National Assembly approved establishment of the election commission, aimed at contributing to more transparency and integrity in elections.
2024 -- Kuwait held an annual event remembering the martyrs of Kuwait who had sacrificed themselves during the 1990 Iraqi invasion, by sending people messages to honor the martyrs' sacrifices. (end)
