Gary Kooner, Founder & CEO Of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, Named A 2025 Sacramento Business Journal 40 Under 40 Winner
"I'm truly honored to be recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as part of this year's '40 Under 40' class. This recognition means a lot, not just personally, but to the entire Kooner FMS team who've helped build something special from the ground up," said Gary Kooner. "What started with one truck and a vision has grown into a larger mission of transforming fleet maintenance through innovation, integrity, and service. I'm proud to represent the trucking and maintenance industries, the Central Valley, and the many hardworking people behind the scenes who keep this country moving."
Gary and his fellow honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on October 30th at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks in Sacramento.
Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.
About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions
Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management , mobile fleet services , and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit .
Kevin Satz
Vice President of Marketing
Kooner Fleet Management Solutions
[email protected]
This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Kooner Fleet Management Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment