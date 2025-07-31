Gary Kooner, Founder & CEO Of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, Named A 2025 Sacramento Business Journal 40 Under 40 Winner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Selected by a panel of previous recipients and editorial staff, the "40 Under 40" list showcases talented young professionals from a variety of industries in the Sacramento area. Gary distinguished himself among the region's business leaders through his entrepreneurial drive, clear sense of purpose, and dedication to creating long-term, meaningful value. Gary has grown Kooner FMS from one single service truck in 2016 to a current fleet of over 250 diesel technicians across 26 US states and Canada, all with no outside funding.

"I'm truly honored to be recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal as part of this year's '40 Under 40' class. This recognition means a lot, not just personally, but to the entire Kooner FMS team who've helped build something special from the ground up," said Gary Kooner. "What started with one truck and a vision has grown into a larger mission of transforming fleet maintenance through innovation, integrity, and service. I'm proud to represent the trucking and maintenance industries, the Central Valley, and the many hardworking people behind the scenes who keep this country moving."

Gary and his fellow honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on October 30th at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks in Sacramento.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management , mobile fleet services , and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit .

