SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NSC, SNV, DRRX, PNFP On Behalf Of Shareholders

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC )'s sale to Union Pacific Corporation for 1.0 Union common share and $88.82 in cash for each share of Norfolk. If you are a Norfolk shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV )'s merger with Pinnacle Financial Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the shares of Synovus and Pinnacle shareholders will be converted into shares of a new Pinnacle parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5237 Synovus shares per Pinnacle share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Synovus shareholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined company. If you are a Synovus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX )'s sale to Bausch Health Companies Inc. for $1.75 per share. If you are a DURECT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP )'s merger with Synovus Financial Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Pinnacle shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company. If you are a Pinnacle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

