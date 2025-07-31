Elliott Statement On Southwest Governance Changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") today released the following statement on behalf of Partner John Pike and Portfolio Manager Bobby Xu regarding Rakesh Gangwal's decision to step down from his role as Chair at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) (the "Company" or "Southwest"):

We thank Mr. Gangwal for his leadership and contributions as Southwest's independent Chair during a transformational period for the company and we are grateful that he will continue to serve as a member of the Board. We remain confident in Southwest's trajectory and we look forward to continuing our constructive engagement as the Company executes its plan to drive long-term value.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

