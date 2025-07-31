Elliott Statement On Southwest Governance Changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") today released the following statement on behalf of Partner John Pike and Portfolio Manager Bobby Xu regarding Rakesh Gangwal's decision to step down from his role as Chair at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) (the "Company" or "Southwest"):
We thank Mr. Gangwal for his leadership and contributions as Southwest's independent Chair during a transformational period for the company and we are grateful that he will continue to serve as a member of the Board. We remain confident in Southwest's trajectory and we look forward to continuing our constructive engagement as the Company executes its plan to drive long-term value.
About Elliott
Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.
Media Contact:
Casey Friedman
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
(212) 478-1780
[email protected]
SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment