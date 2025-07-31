Happy World Wide Web Day - Go Find Out Something New And Be Safe Online

Do you remember a world without instant answers, videocalls across oceans, and streaming services? Around half of the global population does not.

Generation Z (generally defined as those born from the late 1990s to the early 2010s) and Generation Alpha (born in the early 2010s to the mid-2020s) have not experienced a world before the internet. They've only seen it in history books, movies, and TV shows - ironically, often streamed online.

Two sides of a digital coin

While exact figures fluctuate and generational definitions can vary slightly, the combined population of these two younger generations represents approximately 45% of the world's population today. This means that a significant portion of the world's inhabitants have grown up entirely or predominantly with the internet and digital technology as an integral part of their lives.

“This digital evolution brought us knowledge, cooperation, convenience, and raised productivity sky high. Yet it also has a darker, more complex side. The very network that empowers us with endless information also bombards us with misinformation and lies, at times swaying the opinions of entire nations. The platforms connecting us to old friends can become minefields of phishing scams and privacy invasions. Over the years, the internet has become a“place” where our personal information is harvested and traded without scruples. And I'm not even talking about the dark web . So as we celebrate the web's creation, let's also not forget about the perils it holds,” says Ignas Valancius, head of engineering at NordPass .

So how do we stay safe? The answer often begins with something as simple as good passwords. They are like keys to our doors. Yet, ironically, we often treat them with startling carelessness, opting for easily guessable combinations, or reusing the same password across a dozen accounts. It's the digital equivalent of leaving your front door unlocked, your car keys in the ignition, and your wallet on the kitchen table - simultaneously.

How to protect yourself online



Use strong passwords. Every account created on any online platform should have a unique and sufficiently strong password, combining letters, symbols, and numbers. Password managers can help you safely store, share, and keep track of all those random passwords.

Add multi-factor authentication. Anything - additional confirmation via email or phone, physical security keys, or biometric confirmation - is better than just a password alone.

Use passkeys wherever possible. Most future-forward websites allow logging in with passkeys , a new and alternative method of online authentication. This technology is currently considered the most promising alternative to passwords and is greatly supported by most tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

Keep your devices up to date. Software and hardware manufacturers are constantly improving their products and releasing updates. Install them as soon as possible, especially if the update is released after a security flaw is discovered.

Resist the urge to click. Don't click on links in unsolicited emails or suspicious social media posts and messages. Instead, go directly to the website by typing the address into your browser.

Do not disclose your credentials. Even if you get a call, an e-mail, or a message seemingly from the IRS, your bank, or the police, do not reveal your personal details. These institutions usually do not ask for passwords, PIN codes, or login details. Use secure Wi-Fi. Avoid using unprotected public networks and use a VPN.

World Wide Web Day

It is celebrated annually on August 1 to commemorate the invention and impact of the World Wide Web, a global system of interconnected web pages, colloquially known as the internet . This day highlights how the revolutionized communication, access to information, and global connectivity, while also acknowledging challenges like online privacy and misinformation.

“It's a curious paradox that the great gift of connection these days is often fraught with disconnection and digital anxiety . Whatever happens next, we will leave digital artifacts behind us, and future archaeologists will probably want to excavate data centers, not just the soil. So raise a glass to the ARPANET, the internet's predecessor, and its team, as well as to Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who decided not to patent the protocols he invented. Go find something new today and stay safe online,” says Valancius.

