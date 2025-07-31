Nonwoven Fabrics Market Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview And Regional Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Nonwoven Fabrics industry is witnessing strong growth driven by demand from hygiene, medical, and automotive sectors. Innovations in biodegradable and high-performance materials are reshaping the market. Key players include Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Kimberly-Clark, Freudenberg Group, and DuPont, who are focusing on sustainable and advanced fabric solutions.

The nonwoven fabrics market is expected to reach USD 72.21 billion by 2030 from USD 54.73 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current nonwoven fabrics market trends , future prospects, and other pivotal factors that drive the market. The market for nonwoven fabrics is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in key high-value sectors such as healthcare, hygiene, filtration, automotive, and construction. These fabrics are advantageous due to their lightweight nature, exceptional strength, and cost efficiency, making them ideal for applications including disposable medical devices, personal hygiene products, geotextiles, and industrial filtration systems.

Furthermore, stringent regulatory requirements concerning wastewater treatment and air quality have amplified the need for advanced filtration media. Nonwoven fabrics excel in this area through superior particle retention capabilities, enhanced chemical resistance, and adaptability to specific needs. Concurrently, rising investments in hospital infrastructure and biopharmaceutical manufacturing are further elevating the demand for sterile, single-use nonwoven materials, such as surgical gowns, drapes, and face masks. These trends underscore the critical role of nonwoven textiles in delivering high-performance, contamination-free, and regulatory-compliant solutions across various industries.

Dry laid segment accounted for second-largest share of nonwoven fabric market in 2024

In 2024, Dry Laid technology emerged as the second largest segment within the nonwoven fabrics market, driven by its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and capability to bond diverse fibers. This nonwoven fabric construction technique utilizes mechanical, air, or carded fiber deposition onto a belt or conveyor system, making it particularly well-suited for applications in hygiene products, wipes, filtration media, and automotive manufacturing. The versatility of Dry Laid technology, combined with its compatibility with thermal, chemical, and mechanical bonding processes, enhances its applicability across various sectors. As industries increasingly demand lightweight, efficient, and high-performance nonwoven products, the demand for Dry Laid technology is projected to experience consistent growth in the coming years.

Building & construction segment accounted for second-largest share of nonwoven fabrics market in 2024

In 2024, the building and construction sector emerged as the second-largest end-use industry for nonwoven materials. This growth can be attributed to the exceptional performance of nonwovens in various applications, including roofing underlayments, insulation liners, house wraps, geotextiles, and flooring components. Nonwovens offer an optimal combination of durability, lightweight handling, and moisture and chemical resistance-attributes critical to contemporary construction standards. As the industry increasingly prioritizes thermal efficiency, structural integrity, and indoor air quality, the incorporation of nonwoven materials is becoming standard in innovative building projects. Driven by a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, the demand for nonwoven solutions within the construction sector is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

North America held second-largest share of nonwoven fabrics market in 2024

In 2024, North America emerged as the second-largest segment of the global nonwoven fabrics market, driven by strong demand across the hygiene, healthcare, construction, and automotive sectors. The region's advanced manufacturing capabilities, stringent quality standards, and commitment to sustainability have significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of nonwoven materials. Furthermore, government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly and high-performance materials, particularly within the medical and construction industries, have played a crucial role in accelerating market growth. The presence of leading industry players, ongoing innovations in nonwoven technology, and increasing investments in product development have firmly established North America as a key market for nonwoven fabrics.

The report profiles key companies in this market including Berry Global Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom (Finland), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US), Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Brazil), DuPont (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Alkegen (US), Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd (Israel), Zhejiang Kingsafe Hygiene Material Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Suominen Corporation (Finland), and Johns Manville (US).

Berry Global Inc. (US) is a top provider of sustainable packaging and engineered materials across diverse sectors. It operates in four segments and recently launched Magnera, a specialist materials brand from a merger with Glatfelter. With 240+ global facilities, it offers iconic brands like TYPAR and Sontara.

Freudenberg Group (Germany) delivers advanced solutions in seals, nonwovens, and lubricants across global markets. It operates through multiple business segments and manages 455 entities across 55 countries, focusing on innovation and sustainable development.

Ahlstrom (Finland) is a global leader in sustainable fiber-based specialty materials, supplying diverse industries such as healthcare, food & beverage, and construction. With 35+ manufacturing sites and 15+ sales offices, it emphasizes innovation and environmental responsibility.

Kimberly-Clark (US) is known for brands like Huggies, Kleenex, and Kotex. The company focuses on fiber and absorbency technologies across Baby Care, Adult Care, and Family Care, with 79 manufacturing plants in 30 countries and distribution in over 175 markets.

Fitesa S.A. (Brazil) manufactures nonwovens, films, and composites for hygiene, healthcare, and industrial uses. With 21 plants in 11 countries and five innovation centers, it offers solutions using technologies like Spunmelt, Meltblown, and Spunlace.

