Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Large-Scale Fire Extinguished In Kharkiv Region After Rocket Strikes On July 30

Large-Scale Fire Extinguished In Kharkiv Region After Rocket Strikes On July 30


2025-07-31 07:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Faceboo .

As a result of the enemy attack on a civilian enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv Region, one man was killed and seven other people were injured, including two employees of the State Emergency Service.

“Today, firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire in a warehouse building with an area of 20,000 m2,” the report said.

At the peak of the operation to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, more than 150 rescuers and 38 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved, including pyrotechnics, as well as a fire train and firefighters from the local fire brigade.

Read also: Ukraine at UN Security Council: Russia's war is aimed at preserving Kremlin's authoritarian regime

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of July 30, the Russian army struck a civilian enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve , Kharkiv Region, resulting in a fire covering a total area of about 20,000 square meters.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN31072025000193011044ID1109870733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search