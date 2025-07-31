Large-Scale Fire Extinguished In Kharkiv Region After Rocket Strikes On July 30

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Faceboo .

As a result of the enemy attack on a civilian enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv Region, one man was killed and seven other people were injured, including two employees of the State Emergency Service.

“Today, firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire in a warehouse building with an area of 20,000 m2,” the report said.

At the peak of the operation to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, more than 150 rescuers and 38 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved, including pyrotechnics, as well as a fire train and firefighters from the local fire brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of July 30, the Russian army struck a civilian enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve , Kharkiv Region, resulting in a fire covering a total area of about 20,000 square meters.

Photo: State Emergency Service