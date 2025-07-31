403
Egypt's Pres.: Establishment Of Palestinian State Only Path Toward Lasting Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 31 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed on Thursday that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, is the only viable path toward a lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.
This came in a phone call, he received today from the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to a statement by the Presidential spokesman Mohamad El-Shennawy.
During the call, President Al-Sisi welcomed UK recent announcement of intention to recognize the State of Palestine.
He emphasized that such a move represents a positive step toward restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, chief among them the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Egyptian leader shed light on Egypt's ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation in Gaza, highlighting Cairo's push for a ceasefire agreement, the acceleration of humanitarian aid delivery and the release of hostages and detainees, as well as the urgent need to begin reconstruction in the strip.
He emphasized Egypt's unequivocal rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from their land.
The call also touched on the distinguished relations between Egypt and the United Kingdom.
Both sides agreed to continue advancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in economy, trade, tourism, education, and joint investment projects. (end)
