Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Your Eyes Are Playing Tricks: The Wild World Of Optical Illusions

Your Eyes Are Playing Tricks: The Wild World Of Optical Illusions


2025-07-31 07:01:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Optical illusions trick you into seeing things that aren't real, like still images that appear to move or identical colors that look different. This happens because your eyes and brain speak a "simple language."

When your brain tries to fill in missing information quickly, it sometimes guesses wrong. For example, in the Hermann grid illusion, dark spots flash at white line crossings even though none exist.

Scientists say this mix-up occurs because your brain evolved to spot danger fast, like predators in bushes, which helps survival but creates visual errors.

Illusions fall into three categories

  • Physical: Caused by light tricks (like a pencil bending in water)
  • Physiological: Results from eye/brain overstimulation (afterimages from bright lights)
  • Cognitive: Brain assumptions gone wild (faces/vases switching in Rubin's illusion)

The famous Müller-Lyer illusion shows two equal lines appearing different lengths because of arrow-like tails. This "distorting illusion" proves your brain judges size based on surroundings . Similarly, "the dress" photo went viral because some brains assumed blue/black (artificial light) while others saw white/gold (natural light).

Viral puzzles train your focus

Online illusions like the hidden cat challenge test observation skills. In one, a cat camouflages perfectly in bushes, only 5% spot it within 7 seconds. Such puzzles sharpen attention to detail, transferring to real-life focus improvement.

Other popular tests include:

  • Finding owls in forests
  • Counting hidden animals
  • Spotting differences in twin images

These games reveal how evolution shaped vision: Early humans needed camouflage-detection skills for hunting and survival.

Optical illusions aren't just fun, they help doctors monitor schizophrenia and phantom limb pain by revealing how brains process sensory conflicts.

Also Read | Trump to sign executive order on new tariffs, effective August 1

Artists like M.C. Escher used illusion techniques (paradox illusions) to create mind-bending staircases. For everyone else, practicing with illusions boosts pattern recognition, useful for reading X-rays, noticing road hazards, or even finding lost keys.

MENAFN31072025007365015876ID1109870625

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search