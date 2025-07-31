Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|
|
|
Fiscal Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended
|
|
June 27,
|
June 28,
|
|
June 27,
|
June 28,
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Licensing
|
$ 289,905
|
$ 267,082
|
|
$ 966,390
|
$ 899,089
|
Products and services
|
25,641
|
21,736
|
|
75,716
|
69,826
|
Total revenue
|
315,546
|
288,818
|
|
1,042,106
|
968,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of licensing
|
21,713
|
17,386
|
|
62,508
|
48,440
|
Cost of products and services
|
22,289
|
18,277
|
|
58,105
|
58,060
|
Total cost of revenue
|
44,002
|
35,663
|
|
120,613
|
106,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
271,544
|
253,155
|
|
921,493
|
862,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
65,982
|
65,501
|
|
194,327
|
195,027
|
Sales and marketing
|
86,163
|
77,518
|
|
270,191
|
246,559
|
General and administrative
|
72,307
|
69,275
|
|
212,814
|
201,183
|
Restructuring charges/(credits)
|
(547)
|
4,078
|
|
8,879
|
7,674
|
Total operating expenses
|
223,905
|
216,372
|
|
686,211
|
650,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
47,639
|
36,783
|
|
235,282
|
211,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income/(expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income/(expense), net
|
4,111
|
9,439
|
|
10,316
|
27,223
|
Other income, net
|
3,766
|
3,942
|
|
16,219
|
13,550
|
Total other income
|
7,877
|
13,381
|
|
26,535
|
40,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
55,516
|
50,164
|
|
261,817
|
252,745
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(8,974)
|
(10,509)
|
|
(54,979)
|
(47,295)
|
Net income including noncontrolling interest
|
46,542
|
39,655
|
|
206,838
|
205,450
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(471)
|
(1,211)
|
|
(1,152)
|
(2,195)
|
Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
$ 46,071
|
$ 38,444
|
|
$ 205,686
|
$ 203,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 2.14
|
$ 2.13
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 2.11
|
$ 2.09
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
95,897
|
95,686
|
|
95,947
|
95,593
|
Diluted
|
96,900
|
96,959
|
|
97,537
|
97,412
|
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
June 27,
|
September 27,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 698,566
|
$ 482,047
|
Restricted cash
|
57,998
|
95,705
|
Short-term investments
|
763
|
-
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
297,614
|
315,465
|
Contract assets, net
|
204,381
|
197,478
|
Inventories, net
|
32,415
|
33,728
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
46,382
|
69,994
|
Total current assets
|
1,338,119
|
1,194,417
|
Long-term investments
|
78,017
|
89,267
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
478,481
|
479,109
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
32,948
|
39,046
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
936,973
|
967,722
|
Deferred taxes
|
228,639
|
219,758
|
Other non-current assets
|
102,824
|
120,609
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,196,001
|
$ 3,109,928
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 17,234
|
$ 17,380
|
Accrued liabilities
|
317,422
|
347,529
|
Income taxes payable
|
7,148
|
9,045
|
Contract liabilities
|
36,031
|
31,644
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
10,950
|
12,238
|
Total current liabilities
|
388,785
|
417,836
|
Non-current contract liabilities
|
29,029
|
34,593
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
28,160
|
34,754
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
135,776
|
135,852
|
Total liabilities
|
581,750
|
623,035
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
54
|
53
|
Class B common stock
|
40
|
41
|
Retained earnings
|
2,618,163
|
2,496,255
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(13,524)
|
(19,187)
|
Total stockholders' equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
2,604,733
|
2,477,162
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
9,518
|
9,731
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,614,251
|
2,486,893
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,196,001
|
$ 3,109,928
|
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended
|
|
June 27,
|
June 28,
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
Net income including noncontrolling interest
|
$ 206,838
|
$ 205,450
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
65,829
|
54,199
|
Stock-based compensation
|
97,462
|
90,146
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
8,193
|
8,745
|
Amortization of premium on investments
|
-
|
(2,586)
|
Provision for/(benefit from) credit losses
|
2,582
|
(2,382)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(9,146)
|
(18,009)
|
Other non-cash items affecting net income
|
(17,553)
|
(6,181)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
15,234
|
(21,319)
|
Contract assets, net
|
(6,902)
|
(8,642)
|
Inventories
|
4,020
|
(4,615)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
(1,717)
|
(7,681)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
46,972
|
7,527
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(48,979)
|
(80,837)
|
Income taxes, net
|
1,895
|
15,265
|
Contract liabilities
|
(1,061)
|
(3,189)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(8,237)
|
(2,577)
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(6,063)
|
(12,232)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
349,367
|
211,082
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
-
|
(147,646)
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
15,911
|
4,451
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
-
|
140,839
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|
16,881
|
-
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
(20,104)
|
(22,628)
|
Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments
|
(1,362)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|
11,326
|
(24,984)
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
38,681
|
39,487
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(89,990)
|
(139,999)
|
Payment of excise tax on repurchase of common stock
|
(261)
|
-
|
Payment of cash dividend
|
(95,010)
|
(85,971)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
|
(1,449)
|
(4,507)
|
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
|
(35,154)
|
(37,428)
|
Equity issued in connection with business combination
|
-
|
722
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(183,183)
|
(227,696)
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
1,302
|
2,256
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
178,812
|
(39,342)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
577,752
|
817,966
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 756,564
|
$ 778,624
|
Licensing Revenue by Market
|
(unaudited)
|
|
The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in thousands, except percentage amounts):
|
|
|
Fiscal Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended
|
Market
|
June 27, 2025
|
|
June 28, 2024
|
|
June 27, 2025
|
|
June 28, 2024
|
Broadcast
|
$ 111,286
|
38 %
|
|
$ 95,430
|
36 %
|
|
$ 321,297
|
33 %
|
|
$ 313,326
|
35 %
|
Mobile
|
56,295
|
19 %
|
|
63,096
|
24 %
|
|
217,942
|
23 %
|
|
187,073
|
21 %
|
CE
|
28,071
|
10 %
|
|
28,352
|
11 %
|
|
115,668
|
12 %
|
|
123,793
|
14 %
|
PC
|
33,589
|
12 %
|
|
27,606
|
10 %
|
|
123,247
|
13 %
|
|
107,223
|
12 %
|
Other
|
60,664
|
21 %
|
|
52,598
|
19 %
|
|
188,236
|
19 %
|
|
167,674
|
18 %
|
Total licensing revenue
|
$ 289,905
|
100 %
|
|
$ 267,082
|
100 %
|
|
$ 966,390
|
100 %
|
|
$ 899,089
|
100 %
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the third quarters of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income:
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Quarter Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
June 27,
|
June 28,
|
GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
|
|
|
$ 46,071
|
$ 38,444
|
Stock-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
|
30,728
|
29,337
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)
|
|
|
|
10,016
|
3,101
|
Restructuring charges/(credits)
|
|
|
|
(547)
|
4,078
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
|
|
(10,606)
|
(6,210)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
|
|
|
$ 75,662
|
$ 68,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products and services
|
|
|
|
$ 420
|
$ 373
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
9,188
|
9,456
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
10,589
|
9,726
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
10,531
|
9,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of licensing
|
|
|
|
$ 6,610
|
$ 54
|
Cost of products and services
|
|
|
|
753
|
524
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
340
|
651
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
1,872
|
1,872
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
441
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 27,
|
June 28,
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.40
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
0.30
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
0.03
|
Restructuring charges/(credits)
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
0.04
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
|
|
(0.11)
|
(0.06)
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
96,900
|
96,959
|
The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025 included in this release:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin:
|
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
|
Fiscal 2025
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
86.0 %
|
|
|
88.0 %
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
|
1.9 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
88.0 %
|
|
|
90.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (in millions):
|
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
|
Fiscal 2025
|
GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)
|
|
|
$225 - $235
|
|
|
$910 - $920
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
(127)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(9)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)
|
|
|
$190 - $200
|
|
|
$765 - $775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2025
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
20% +/-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 %
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 %
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
33% +/-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate:
|
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
|
Fiscal 2025
|
GAAP effective tax rate
|
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
|
21.5 %
|
Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)
|
|
|
(3%) - 1%
|
|
|
(2%) - 0%
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)
|
|
|
(1%) - 0%
|
|
|
(1%) - 0%
|
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|
|
|
21.0 %
|
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
Fiscal 2025
|
|
|
Low
|
High
|
|
Low
|
High
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)
|
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 2.55
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.31
|
0.31
|
|
1.32
|
1.32
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
|
0.42
|
0.42
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
(0.09)
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.35)
|
(0.35)
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)
|
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 3.88
|
$ 4.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
|
|
96,600
|
96,600
|
|
97,200
|
97,200
Investor Contact:
Peter Goldmacher
415-254-7415
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
