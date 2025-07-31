Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP. IS UNAWARE OF ANY MATERIAL CHANGE


2025-07-31 03:16:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CSE: BAR
FWB: 314

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - At the request of CIRO, Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (" Barranco " or the " Company ") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration-stage company focused on the acquisition and development of gold properties. The Company is currently advancing its flagship King Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

