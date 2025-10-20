Islamic Cultural Center Trains Staff In Dialogue And Public Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has launched a staff development course aimed at enhancing employees' skills in dialogue, public engagement across diverse cultures, and strengthening their ability to introduce Islamic culture to visitors.

The course is conducted by preacher Abdul Rahim McCarthy, who is renowned for his excellence in the field of Islamic outreach and education about Islamic culture. The programme covers a variety of topics, including communication skills, effective dialogue management, and key approaches to dialogue in Islamic culture.

Participants interacted actively with the course content and highlighted its importance in improving the skills of the center's staff-particularly as they engage with visitors of various nationalities, languages, and cultural backgrounds. The center is keen to organise such training programmes regularly to enhance its members' competencies and strengthen their abilities in introducing Islam and Islamic culture, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the center each year.