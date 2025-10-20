Waseef Strategic Sponsor Of QIFMCE, LEPEX 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Waseef, a leading real estate management and marketing company and a subsidiary of Barwa Real Estate Group, announced its strategic sponsorship of the Qatar International Facility Management Conference and Exhibition (QIFMCE), and the LED Power and Renewable Energy Expo (LEPEX), organised by the Qatar Society of Engineers from October 19 to 21.

This collaboration comes within the framework of Waseef's commitment to supporting national and international initiatives that contribute to the development of the real estate and services sector in Qatar. It reflects the company's leadership in providing integrated and innovative solutions for asset and facility management, enhancing operational efficiency and project sustainability.

The conference is an international platform that combines national vision and global expertise. More than 40 speakers and experts from 11 countries will participate, presenting the latest scientific and applied insights in the fields of facility management, renewable energy, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability. This reflects Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of achieving sustainable development and a smart work environment.

On this occasion, Saleh Abdullah Al Sharafi, CEO of Waseef, said:“We are proud to be a strategic sponsor of this prominent international event, which brings together experts from around the world to share knowledge and best practices in facilities management and sustainable energy. Our sponsorship stems from our commitment to supporting the transition towards smart cities and sustainable projects, and providing innovative solutions that enhance asset efficiency and deliver long-term value to our clients and partners.”

Waseef is a leading Qatari company in integrated facilities and real estate asset management, offering innovative operational solutions across various sectors, from healthcare and education to government institutions and residential and commercial complexes.

The company relies on advanced operating systems and qualified personnel to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability, with a focus on environmental sustainability, improving energy and water efficiency, reducing emissions, and promoting the principles of the circular economy, in line with the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) standards.

Waseef is also leading digital transformation and operational analysis to improve performance and enhance the quality of services, establishing an advanced facilities management model that aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a smart and sustainable work environment.

Waseef, a subsidiary of Barwa Real Estate Group, was established in 2009. It employs approximately 1,700 highly qualified employees across all areas of real estate management and marketing. Waseef is one of the highest-ranked companies in the In-Country Value (ICV) certification, with a rating of 60.90%.