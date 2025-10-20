403
Trump Affirms Ceasefire in Gaza Despite Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza continues to hold despite ongoing Israeli attacks that have resulted in numerous casualties within the region.
He stressed that Washington aims to maintain stability between Israel and Hamas to ensure lasting peace.
“We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump told reporters when questioned about Israel’s recent military actions.
He acknowledged that there has been some unrest, saying, “As you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious. They’ve been doing some shooting. And we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that…you know, some rebels within.”
Trump further emphasized, “But either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly.”
When asked if the ceasefire remains effective, the president confirmed, “Yes.”
Earlier in the day, the Gaza government reported that at least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 wounded by Israeli forces since the ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip on October 10.
According to a statement from the Gaza Government Media Office, the “Israeli occupation committed 80 documented violations since the declaration of the ceasefire, in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law.”
