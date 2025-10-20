403
Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivia’s Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Center-right Senator Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) emerged victorious in Bolivia’s presidential runoff election on Sunday, defeating former conservative President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga.
With more than 97% of the votes tallied, preliminary figures published by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) revealed that Paz captured 54.53% of the electorate’s support, while Quiroga garnered 45.43%.
Paz, a 58-year-old economist born on September 22, 1967, in Spain, spent his formative years across Argentina, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, and Panama.
His win on Sunday marks a breakthrough victory that, just two months ago—when he unexpectedly won the initial round—appeared highly unlikely.
His political journey has largely unfolded in the southern region of Tarija, where he has held various positions including councilman, mayor, and congressman before securing a seat in the senate.
He is also the son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora, who held office from 1989 to 1993.
Quiroga conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent.
“We cannot leave the country in limbo. We would exacerbate the problems of people suffering from the crisis; we cannot question it. We need a mature attitude at this time. We are going to verify the results, but I have congratulated Rodrigo,” Quiroga told his supporters.
This election signals a decisive conclusion to nearly twenty years of leftist governance, as voters opted for two capitalist candidates.
The result represents a significant political transformation for the Andean country, following the early-round loss of the long-dominant Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party.
