Sybiha, Stubb Discuss Defense Cooperation, Sanctions Pressure On Russia
"I was pleased to be received by President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki to convey President Volodymyr Zelensky's best regards and discuss ways of advance our enhanced partnership. I briefed President Stubb about Russia's increased terror against Ukraine, including today's strikes, which led to civilian casualties, and the battlefield situation," the minister said.
Sybiha also briefed Stubb about today's successful vote on Zelensky's legislative initiatives ensuring the independence of anticorruption bodies.
The parties discussed further development of defense cooperation, strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, and bolstering transatlantic unity.Read also: FM Sybiha meets Finnish counterpart to discuss reforms, anti‐corruption efforts in Ukraine
Sybiha expressed gratitude to Stubb for his personal engagement and support.
"With allies like Finland and the friendly Finnish people we have confidence that our shared values of freedom, peace, and justice will prevail," Ukraine's top diplomat said.
Sybiha is currently on a working visit to Finland, where he is participating in the high-level Helsinki+50 conference marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act.
Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha
