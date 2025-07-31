Microsoft: Russian Hackers Spy On Foreign Embassies In Moscow
According to Microsoft, the attackers, known as Turla or Secret Blizzard, carried out a“large-scale” cyber espionage campaign, using Russian internet providers to carry out their hacking attacks. The hackers disguised their malware as software from the Russian company Kaspersky Lab. After gaining access to Russian providers, the hackers targeted foreign embassies in Moscow, redirecting their victims' Internet traffic and spreading malware to collect intelligence, the report said. Microsoft declined to name the targets Turla was targeting.
The malware, known as ApolloShadow, breaks computer encryption, turning their internet activity into easily readable data, including web browsing and confidential account information, Microsoft said.
Turla has been known for its activities for over 25 years. The U.S. government has stated that it is a division of the Russian Federal Security Service. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had destroyed an extensive network of computers that Turla used to carry out attacks on users around the world on behalf of the Kremlin.Read also: US at UN: China has become key enabler of Russia's aggression
And after senior U.S. national security officials suggested that the Russian government influenced Kaspersky Lab, sales of the company's products were banned in the U.S.
According to Microsoft, Russian domestic interception systems, such as the System for Operative Investigative Activities (SORM), likely play a key role in conducting these large-scale operations. SORM is the legally established basis for domestic wiretapping and surveillance in Russia, allowing the FSB and other Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies to conduct surveillance.
As reported by Ukrinform, the European Union condemns Russia's hybrid campaign , which are aimed at threatening and undermining the security, stability, and democratic foundations of the bloc, its member states, and partners.
Photo: Freepik/DC Studio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment