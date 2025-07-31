Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, China Discuss Tech Coop.


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications' Affairs Omar Al-Omar discussed cooperation, mainly on a technological level, with Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait Liu Xiang, on Thursday.
A proposed MoU was mulled over in a manner that would guarantee alignment with the state's strategy of supporting tech-driven partnership between the two countries, noted a ministry statement.
On his part, Liu expressed content over Kuwait's current chairmanship of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), praising the Gulf country's effective role in supporting digital innovation and policies on regional and global scales.
Hoping for a sustained digital cooperation between the two countries, Liu invited Minister Al-Omar to partake in the Partnership for the Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) Forum, scheduled for September. (end)
