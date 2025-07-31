403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, China Discuss Tech Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications' Affairs Omar Al-Omar discussed cooperation, mainly on a technological level, with Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait Liu Xiang, on Thursday.
A proposed MoU was mulled over in a manner that would guarantee alignment with the state's strategy of supporting tech-driven partnership between the two countries, noted a ministry statement.
On his part, Liu expressed content over Kuwait's current chairmanship of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), praising the Gulf country's effective role in supporting digital innovation and policies on regional and global scales.
Hoping for a sustained digital cooperation between the two countries, Liu invited Minister Al-Omar to partake in the Partnership for the Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) Forum, scheduled for September. (end)
fh
A proposed MoU was mulled over in a manner that would guarantee alignment with the state's strategy of supporting tech-driven partnership between the two countries, noted a ministry statement.
On his part, Liu expressed content over Kuwait's current chairmanship of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), praising the Gulf country's effective role in supporting digital innovation and policies on regional and global scales.
Hoping for a sustained digital cooperation between the two countries, Liu invited Minister Al-Omar to partake in the Partnership for the Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) Forum, scheduled for September. (end)
fh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment