Equity By Design: Why Interior Space Is A Financial Equity Issue

As July marked Black Women's Equal Pay Day, Project Navy Blue highlights the Hidden Cost of Unequal Design.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As July marked Black Women's Equal Pay Day, Project Navy Blue connects the dots between interior design, equity, and generational wealth.

The Founder of Memphis-based business Project Navy Blue, Adria Gaines, is highlighting how design disparities have long-term financial consequences for Black women and families in an ongoing cycle.

“Equal pay doesn't end with a paycheck, nor does it end in one day or month‚ it is a lifelong struggle that extends into the walls we live within and how we are represented in culture,” said Gaines.“When Black women are paid fairly, it extends into all aspects of our lives because we can invest in our homes and communities.”

The quality of a person's home is one of their greatest assets and a way to build generational wealth. However, according to Black Women's Equal Pay Day, Black women working full-time, year-round are paid only 66 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men.

“Representation is important as well. We don't see ourselves in the industry as Black women with vibrant and stylish homes reflected in the media. As a result, we must look to our inspiration elsewhere, and for me, it was my mother and grandmother. They had art, draperies, and instruments in their home. The only home I remember was the Cosby Show, with Claire. It had art, a formal dining room, and style. But we are not being featured, which reflects in all aspects of our work,” she added.

“As a Black woman, I am used to doing more with less, and leveraging dollars to make beautiful spaces, but we shouldn't have to do more with less,” she added.“Having a home we love and reflects our taste and history is a necessity, not a privilege.”

As a Memphis-based, LEED-certified builder and designer, Gaines blends her cultural heritage as a Black Southern woman with sustainable innovation, creating homes that fit every personality, budget, and region. More than a builder, she's a storyteller, embedding the soul of the South into every structure, ensuring that her creations aren't just homes-they're legacies.

To date, Adria Gaines has built and remodeled over thirty-five homes for families, often restoring homes designed for the wrecking ball, in ways that represent the homeowners' unique personality and journey, and her work continues to grow, especially as people right now look at ways to achieve the American Dream on a budget.

Journalists can view her work at or on IG (@ProjectNavyBlue), Facebook (Project Navy Blue, LLC), or LinkedIn (@AdriaMGaines).

Please get in touch with ... for interviews.

Patricia Brooks

strut AGENCY

+1 202-351-1757

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.