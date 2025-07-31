Dubai: New Exit Towards Ras Al Khor Road From Financial Centre To Cut Travel By Half

A new exit from Financial Centre Street towards Ras Al Khor Road, near Bu Kadra interchange, will open in early August that would help reduce peak-period travel time for vehicles heading towards Dubai–Al Ain Road by 54 per cent, from 13 minutes to 6 minutes, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The new exit will also double road capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour to reduce queues and improve traffic flow at the key junction in one of Dubai's busy areas, RTA noted.

RTA added the new exit complements a series of recent traffic improvements in Ras Al Khor area.

Earlier, Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road in the direction of Al Meydan Street was widened from a single lane to two lanes over a 500-metre stretch. This upgrade doubled capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, reducing queues and cutting peak-period travel time from 7 minutes to 4 minutes, thereby improving traffic flow at this key junction.

RTA underscored:“(We) are committed to the continuous enhancement of roads and infrastructure in line with Dubai's urban development."