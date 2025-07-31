Science In Action: Kenvue Research Driving Real-Life Solutions

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Kenvue

At Kenvue, we learn, test, partner and optimize to bring real solutions into communities, homes and consumers' hands. Using cutting-edge science and technology, we work diligently to earn people's trust every day.

These recent clinical studies demonstrate how Kenvue earns trust with science-how our commitment to excellence leads to innovative solutions.

Elevating oral care

The issue:

Research links gum health to overall wellness , especially for people managing chronic conditions like diabetes. Inflammation in the mouth has been linked to systemic health risks, yet awareness remains low. Meanwhile, knowledge of the oral microbiome-the ecosystem of bacteria in the mouth-among the general public is also limited, even as its importance becomes increasingly clear.

The research:

Kenvue shared 12 new studies on oral health this year, including the first clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of LISTERINE® mouth rinse in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The findings:

Daily use of both alcohol-containing and alcohol-free LISTERINE® mouthwash significantly reduced plaque and gingivitis in type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients compared to control groups. Another study showed that LISTERINE® mouthwash reduced plaque and gingivitis in adults 55 and older compared to a control mouthrinse after just one week of use. International survey data also revealed widespread gaps in awareness of the oral microbiome, underscoring the need for greater education.



Supercharging skin health

The issue:

Research shows the right daily skincare routine can effectively promote skin health and skin longevity . However, many people don't realize that regularly using high-performance skincare products not only supports skin hydration and longevity but also helps maintain the overall health and appearance of their skin.

The research:

This year, 14 clinical studies from Kenvue Skin Health & Beauty brands, including Neutrogena® , Aveeno® , NeoStrata® , and Lubriderm® , focused on skin barrier health through hydration, technologies supporting the longevity of skin health, and sun protection.

The findings:

A morning and evening regimen of Neutrogena® Collagen Bank® SPF and Neutrogena® Collagen Bank® moisturizer visibly improved skin radiance, firmness, texture, elasticity and fine lines, which are all key signs of collagen decline. A second study showed that leveraging a technique called the“open sandwich” method, where retinoids are applied either before or after moisturization with Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Water Cream or Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Water Gel , ensured optimal hydration especially for those with sensitive skin.

Supporting babies' skin

The issue:

Because infants have more delicate skin than adults, understanding best practices for bathing, moisturizing and managing conditions like eczema is a top priority for both parents and pediatricians.

The research:

Three new scientific studies unveiled in 2025 by Kenvue centered on newborn care, baby eczema management and the protective benefits of emollients.

The findings:

In one study, a gentle wash and lotion routine over four weeks helped support newborns' skin barrier, enhancing overall skin appearance while reducing dryness and irritation. A second study showed that routine use of colloidal-oat products clinically improved eczema symptoms, itch and pH within one day, while strengthening the skin barrier in babies with mild to moderate eczema. And according to the third study, using an emollient-rich balm with oat delivered deeper hydration and outperformed lotions and creams in delivering moisture and reinforcing the skin's natural defenses.