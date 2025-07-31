Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani Confirmed As Sole Candidate For Olympic Council Of Asia Presidency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed the nomination of HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani as the sole candidate for the position of President of the OCA.

The Olympic Council of Asia received only one nomination by the official deadline of 31 July 31, 2025 at 5pm Kuwait time.

The candidature of Sheikh Joaan reflects widespread regional support and consensus across the Asian sporting community.

HE currently serves as President of the QOC and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

He has played a central role in strengthening Qatar's global sporting profile and advancing cooperation within the international Olympic Movement.

His leadership has focused on athlete development, institutional excellence, and regional inclusion.

The nomination process follows the announcement that the current President of the OCA, Raja Randhir Singh of India will not finish his term due to health considerations.

The election will take place on 26 January 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The QOC considers the unified support for Sheikh Joaan's candidature as a clear reflection of shared aspirations across Asia.

His vision places emphasis on participation, equity, and respect for the diversity that defines the continent.

His leadership approach fosters dialogue, trust, and strategic progress for all member nations.

The QOC reiterates its dedication to advancing Olympic sport in Asia and to contributing positively to the continued growth and stability of the OCA under Sheikh Joaan's proposed leadership.