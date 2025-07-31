Amusement Park Accident In Saudi Arabia Leaves 23 Injured: Local Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: A major amusement park accident happened in Green Mountain Park in Al Hada area of Taif, Western Saudi Arabia, leaving at least 23 people injured.

The incident occurred on July 31, 2025 and involved a rotating 360 Degrees pendulum-style ride which suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure making it snap in half

and violently dropping to the ground.

At least 23 people were injured, including three in critical condition, according to local Saudi reports. No fatalities however, were registered.

According to Arab News, Prince Saud bin Nahar, the Governor of Taif, immediately ordered the closure of the amusement park and launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Authorities including emergency services and law enforcement, responded swiftly to the incident, providing medical assistance at the scene and transporting many of the injured to nearby hospitals, with the most seriously injured taken into intensive care.

Eyewitnesses told outlets such as Khaleej Times that the ride's cracking sound was followed by its central pole snapping in half, causing both the passengers' side and the metal balance rode to fall to the ground.

Video of the incident is widely circulating on social media, and it shows the moment of the incident and its aftermath from chaos to panic then rushing to help the affected.

Al Arabiya Arabic news channel further confirms that the victims were tended for carefully, and authorities swiftly handled the situation along with civil defense and paramedics on site.

This incident has spurred public concern towards the safety of amusement parks and their maintenance, which further demands stricter inspection laws.

The local Saudi authorities are expected to release the results of the investigation in the coming days, according to Arab News.