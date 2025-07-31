SEGG Media And Quadrant Unveil Speedway Collection In Landmark Apparel Launch

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a leading technology company owning Sports.com, and today announced the launch of the Quadrant Speedway Collection. The collection is the brand's first major apparel drop since SEGG Media's strategic investment into Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”) and Veloce's acquisition of Quadrant, the creator-led motorsport and lifestyle brand co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

The Speedway Collection marks a high-impact activation of SEGG Media's strategic investments in next-generation sports and entertainment platforms. The drop blends motorsport heritage with streetwear aesthetics. The collection was debuted by Lando Norris in the F1 paddock ahead of his pole position and podium finish at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

Quadrant has always aimed to position itself at the centre of key motorsport subcultures, and this time, the brand embraced a more aggressive, rugged creative direction. Speedway, with its raw energy and exhilarating atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop.

Matthew McGahan , Chairman & CEO of SEGG Media, said: “This is exactly what we envisioned when we backed Veloce and brought Quadrant into the SEGG Media family. The Speedway Collection gives our first taste of SEGG Media powering the next generation of sport, fashion, and fandom since the acquisition.”

Quadrant has emerged as one of the most influential brands targeting Gen Z and millennial audiences across motorsport, gaming, and digital content. With an audience reach of more than 750 million views per month and 55 million subscribers, Veloce's platform gives Quadrant launches, such as the Speedway Collection, an unmatched global audience.

The Speedway drop also reflects SEGG Media's long-term vision through its flagship platform aimed at reshaping how fans consume, engage with, and experience modern sport.

“Our investment in Veloce was driven by revenue and opportunity. Quadrant's growth is proof of what happens when you align a powerful brand, a visionary founder like Lando Norris, and the resources to scale quickly. The Speedway launch is only the beginning of our journey with the unique brand,” added McGahan.

A discipline many within the team grew up watching, Speedway resonates deeply at Quadrant. Kings Lynn Speedway became the epicenter of creativity, shaping a collection defined by gritty textures and bold distressed finishes. The Speedway collection is available now exclusively at The collection celebrates the collision of racing, culture, and design.

As SEGG Media continues to grow its influence across motorsport, digital media, and entertainment, Quadrant's evolution and continued success serve as a blueprint for how culturally relevant brands can thrive within the SEGG Media ecosystem.

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce Media Group is a multi-pillared gaming, motorsport, and lifestyle media business operating at the intersection of some of the world's fastest-growing and most future-focused industries.

Headquartered in London, Veloce's ecosystem spans the industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, the upcoming hydrogen-powered FIA Extreme H World Cup team, Veloce Racing, and a vast digital media network boasting over 55 million subscribers and 750 million monthly views.

In 2025, Veloce Media Group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Quadrant, the disruptive gaming, lifestyle, and motorsport brand co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. Now encompassed in Veloce, Quadrant strengthens the group's cultural impact through bold storytelling, premium apparel, athlete-driven content, and a thriving global community.

Veloce has partnered with several international brands and teams, including Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, E.ON, Thrustmaster, VISA and many more.

To learn more, please visit:

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For additional information, visit or contact media relations at ....