D.Law Named Fastest Growing Law Firm By LABJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Celebrating this milestone, Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan notes that D.Law's success is about much more than headcount. "Everyone talks about explosive growth, but we've never chased numbers for the sake of it. For 10 years, we've invested in people and culture-and now, the numbers are catching up."

For a firm that quietly celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, the real story is how this growth was achieved-deliberately, sustainably, and rooted in company culture. At the heart of D.Law's model is what the team calls the Power of One: the idea that each person matters, and that real impact happens when you meet and treat people one-on-one-as unique individuals in a professional environment.

"We cater to one person at a time," says Davtyan. "One employee, one attorney, one client. That's the DNA of our culture. We've always believed that if you focus on individuals-the right people, the right partners-everything else will follow."

The firm's intentional approach has positioned it as both a disruptor and a destination in the legal landscape. While some firms scale rapidly during short bursts of momentum, D.Law has been building quietly-brick by brick, person by person-since its founding in 2015.

"This didn't happen overnight," says Davtyan. "We've been at it for a decade now, but if you work diligently for several years, one day you may be seen as an overnight "

As D looks to the future, its leadership remains focused on growth that reflects its values-human-centered, culturally aligned, and deeply personal. "We're proud of this recognition," notes Davtyan, "but more than that, we're proud of how we got here."

With main offices in Glendale, a new Pasadena headquarters in the works, and satellite offices throughout the state, D.Law also has been recognized as one of the "100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" and "Most Admired Law Firms to Work For." The firm has been steadily expanding, through the hiring of new talent as well as the strategic acquisition of complementary law firms, as it pursues its goal of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California and, eventually, the nation.

