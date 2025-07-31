Ellipsis Health Selected As Key Partner In CMS Health Tech Ecosystem To Drive National Healthcare AI Transformation

AI Care Management recognized as essential component of national healthcare modernization effort

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, creator of Sage, the emotionally intelligent AI care manager, has been selected as a key partner in the Health Tech Ecosystem, a cornerstone initiative of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) digital modernization program. The company, represented by CEO Mainul Mondal, joined CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, federal leadership, and a select group of leading health systems, payors, and innovators, in Washington, D.C. to tackle developments in healthcare that serve the benefit of all patients.

As part of the CMS program, Ellipsis Health has pledged to develop:



Conversational AI that integrates with health records to deliver truly personalized patient support with full privacy protection.

Specialized tools for diabetes and obesity management that know when to provide direct help and when to connect patients with human professionals.

The company's AI care manager, Sage, already conducts patient interactions, demonstrating the empathetic engagement and clinical rigor this initiative seeks to advance.

"This initiative goes beyond technological advancement; It demonstrates how artificial intelligence can strengthen human healthcare delivery," said Mainul Mondal, CEO of Ellipsis Health. "We applaud CMS for assembling this Health Tech Ecosystem. True progress happens when innovative organizations unite behind patient-first principles."

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is an AI healthcare company transforming care management through an emotionally intelligent AI voice agent. Powered by its patented Empathy Engine, the company's AI Care Manager, Sage, expands provider capacity, streamlines workflows, and elevates patient engagement, allowing clinical staff to operate at the top of their license. Ellipsis Health is trusted by top-tier healthcare organizations, including leading providers and payers, to deliver AI solutions proficient at handling patients with complex physical, behavioral and social needs that drive the majority of healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Ellipsis Health

