SOC Stock Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Sable Offshore Corp.

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC ) securities between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025 and/or traceable to the Company's May 21, 2025 secondary public offering ("SPO"). Sable Offshore operates in the offshore drilling business and seeks to extract oil from the Santa Ynez field in federal waters off the coast of California.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) Misled Investors Regarding Oil Production

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not. The complaint alleges that when the true details were revealed, investors suffered damage.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Sable Offshore Corp. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by September 26, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

