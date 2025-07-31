Kehe Distributors And INFRA Announce A 10-Year Contract Extension

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forging the Future: KeHE Distributors and INFRA Announce 10-Year Contract Renewal, Fueling Continued Growth and Innovation

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ® , a distributor of fresh, natural & organic, and specialty products in North America, today announced a landmark 10-year contract extension as the primary distributor with Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA ), a prominent retailer cooperative in the natural channel. This strategic agreement underscores the mutual success and growth experienced from the national partnership's inception in 2019.

Since joining forces, the collaboration between KeHE and INFRA has yielded exceptional results, marked by an impressive 141% growth in revenue. This substantial increase highlights the effectiveness of their joint efforts in delivering exceptional and innovative products for consumers.

The continued partnership will focus on providing INFRA members with a unique and diverse item assortment, with a particular emphasis on fresh, center store, and bulk products. This strategic approach enables INFRA to differentiate its offerings and effectively reach a broader consumer base seeking premium and distinctive goods, becoming a vital part of local communities by making healthy, sustainable food accessible. KeHE's unwavering support and commitment to innovation have been key drivers in INFRA's ability to enhance its market position and customer loyalty.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey we've shared with INFRA over the past six years," said Scott Widtfeldt, Executive Vice President of Sales at KeHE. "This 10-year extension is a testament to the strong foundation we've built, the shared vision for growth, and our collective dedication to bringing exceptional products and unique assortments to consumers. We look forward to many more years of continued success and innovation together."

INFRA's President & CEO, Pat Sheridan, added, "Our partnership with KeHE Distributors has been instrumental in our growth and our ability to meet the evolving demands of our members' customers. Their commitment to quality, reliability, and providing a unique and industry leading product mix has significantly enhanced our members' shelves and resonated deeply with our consumers. We are thrilled to extend this successful collaboration and are excited about the future opportunities it presents for both our companies and, most importantly, for the shoppers in the communities we serve."

This long-term commitment solidifies a partnership built on trust, shared objectives, and a desire to provide consumers with an evolving and curated selection of products. Both companies are enthusiastic about the next decade of collaboration, anticipating further growth, innovation, and continued excellence in serving consumers.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 7,900 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About INFRA

The Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) is a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. INFRA offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power, operational excellence, and peer support they need to thrive in today's competitive grocery landscape. By making day-to-day operations easier, we empower retailers to focus on what really matters – making healthy, sustainable foods accessible to all. For more about INFRA, visit or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn and Instagram .

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media, KeHE

...