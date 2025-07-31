Public Service Committee Bids Farewell To Outgoing National School Of Government Principal
The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration notes the departure of the Principal of the National School of Government (NSG), Professor Busani Ngcaweni, and commends him for his visionary leadership.
Since his appointment in 2020, the NSG has made significant strides in re-establishing itself as a critical institution in the renewal and professionalisation of the public service. Prof Ngcaweni led the development of critical and relevant training programmes, particularly programmes focusing on digital innovation and ethical leadership, at a time when public trust in government has been eroded.
Under his leadership, the NSG expanded its reach through learning partnerships across the continent. He also oversaw the development of programmes to cultivate competent, developmental leadership and strengthening public sector accountability. Prof Ngcaweni's contribution to excellence and the professionalisation of the public service is undeniable.
Chairperson of the committee, Mr Jan de Villiers, said the committee wishes to express its sincere appreciation for Prof Ngcaweni's leadership, dedication and the institutional momentum he leaves behind at the NSG.“We wish him success in the next chapter of his life and look forward to continued engagements in pursuit of a professional, ethical and capable public service. We trust that the foundations he helped to lay will continue to yield dividends for the public service,” said Mr de Villiers.
